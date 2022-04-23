Google Pixel Watch leaks in real-life images after being left at a restaurant

Following the first near-final look earlier this week, real-life images of the Google Pixel Watch have leaked.

These real photographs (snapped on top of a Samsung Tab S7 or S8) were sent to Android Central by somebody that found what looks to be a Pixel Watch prototype after it was “apparently left and found at a restaurant in the U.S.” This is remarkably reminiscent of when an iPhone 4 prototype was lost at a bar and shared by Gizmodo. That occurred 12 years and 4 days ago (in a sign that time is a circle.)

The images show off a very sleek Pixel Watch — when viewed head-on — that lines up with previous leaks. The display is curved to the very edge, though you can see the metal underside in one of the angled shots. There’s only a single image of the wearable on and it’s just the boot screen of a white ‘G’ against a black background. As such, we cannot see the full extent of the display and how thick the bezel is.

New Pixel Watch, with a trademark yesterday confirming the name, details gained from the leaked images include how there’s a pill-shaped button above the crown. That configuration lines up perfectly with UI mockups of Wear OS 3 from Google I/O 2021. You should be able to double-press that top button to quickly switch to your last used app.

It rests flush against the case and is otherwise barely visible when looking at the wearable straight-on. Below the crown, which is indeed bottom cap-shaped, is a hole for what could be the microphone or altimeter (for stair count tracking).

The very bulbous rear is defined by a pill with four square cutouts lined horizontally. They are presumably for the heart-rate sensor and other health functionality. Zooming out, the two halves suggest an ECG (electrocardiogram) capability.

We get a very good look at the watch band mechanism, which appears to be proprietary in nature that’s likely geared for fast strap switching. At the top is what should be a diagnostic port that’s similar in nature to the Apple Watch. This could just be present on prototype hardware, and will not be user-facing/accessible in any case.

Updating…

