Here’s the first near-final look at the Pixel Watch and its very curved design

The first near-final image of the Pixel Watch leaked today, and it provides our first look at what should be the final design of Google’s upcoming wearable.

Evan Blass on 91Mobiles this afternoon shared a render of the circular watch with a very curved design. The display is presumably just the flat surface you see, but Google went to great lengths with the glass to extend the curvature all the way to the rear piece (which we can’t even see in this image).

The crown also helps emphasize that seamless design by having the stem prominently jut out from the glass at a three o’clock position. Google is not hiding the stem by making it silver like the crown, which is also wider — but rather short — and somewhat reminiscent of a bottle cap.

Meanwhile, the watch face is similar to the ones we previously revealed in December. There’s the time with a date complication — annoyingly no day — above it and three more below that are clearly sourced from Fitbit. There are steps, heart rate, and one that presumably launches the stats overview. Everything is hued a yellowish green. The last thing we see is a white dot noting that you have available notifications.

This leak of the watch body raises a very interesting question: With such an edge-to-edge design, will Google even offer multiple body colors? Looking at the Pixel Watch head-on, you don’t really see the undercarriage of the device. In fact, to help sell the seamless design, it’d be better if the body was also black/dark in color. The company could get away with just offering a single color SKU and really emphasizing different bands, which have yet to leak.

There are also questions about how durable this design is.

