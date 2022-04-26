YouTube fully rolls out Super Thanks, here’s how to enable it for your channel

Last year, YouTube a new feature named “Super Thanks” in beta form. It was a way for some creators to earn money directly from fans on YouTube. Now, the platform is expanding Super Thanks to creators in over 68 different countries.

Super Thanks allowed users to donate money to show appreciation for uploaded videos. Those donations could vary anywhere from $2 to $50, which would make the viewer’s comment stand out all while showing their support for that channel.

Up until today, Super Thanks was only available in beta form, wherein only a certain number of channels were able to make use of this monetary feature. Now, the feature is being rolled out to many more creators to implement on their channels. YouTube stated that the feature would be available “to all eligible creators across 68 locations in the YouTube Partner Program.”

In addition to Super Thanks, YouTube also has a couple of other tools available to channels and creators. For live streams, Super Chats are available for those donating, which will again, highlight your comment and show support. If you don’t want to leave a comment, YouTube also has Super Stickers for purchase, with proceeds going to the channel.

How to enable Super Thanks for your channel

If you’re a creator looking to make use of a new YouTube feature, you can check if Super Thanks and other Super features are available for your channel. Your channel does need to be monetized and located in one of YouTube’s approved locations for this process to work. Here’s how to enable it on your channel:

Head to YouTube Studio on your computer. In the menu to the left, tap or click Monetization. Find and tap/click the Supers tab. If needed, follow the instructions to get started. Once that’s finished, you should see a Super Thanks button. Select it.

If you don’t see the button or that section, odds are YouTube hasn’t rolled out Super Thanks to your area. With the ways things are going, YouTube will likely continue to add compatible locations in the coming months so creators can start taking advantage of the new tools.

