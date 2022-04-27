Deals: HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard hits $299, TCL 20 Pro now $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $300 discount on the HP Chromebook 11 x2. That’s alongside the first drop of the year on TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone and an offer on TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $300 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the all-new HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $299. Marking the best price to date, this is down from the usual $599 price tag you’d normally pay and beating our previous mention by $50.

HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 arrives with a unique detachable keyboard design that also packs a built-in trackpad and magnetically snaps to the device. Its 11-inch 2K touchscreen display is amplified by the bundled stylus, and around back there’s an adjustable kickstand for propping up the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees first 2022 discount

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $450 in two styles. Marking only the second discount to date, this is $50 off the usual $500 price tag and delivering the best price of 2022. It has only gone on sale once back before Black Friday, for comparison.

Launching as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset, and then head below for more.

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera on sale

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa 2K Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $54. Normally listed for $60, this is the first discount we’ve tracked since the product was released. As is true with every other Kasa product, there is Alexa and Assistant support for showing the video feed on compatible devices.

Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio. Then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

