Apple Music 3.10 beta for Android adds built-in Sleep Timer that surpasses iOS

After introducing better widgets, Apple Music for Android is getting an in-app Sleep Timer that offers extensive options.

To access, open Now Playing in Apple Music and tap the overflow (three-dot) menu next to the song/artist name. “Sleep Timer” is a new option at the end of this list with time increments ranging from 15 minutes to 1 hour. After making a selection, going back to the menu shows a live countdown that persists through different selections.

There’s also “When Current Song Ends” and “When Current Album Ends,” as well as “When Current Playlist Ends.” A toast confirms your choice, while you can quickly turn “Off” the sleep timer at any point.

Version 3.10 of Apple Music also has strings for two additional Sleep Timer options:

<string name=”sleeptimer_end_of_show”>When Current Show Ends</string> <string name=”sleeptimer_end_of_episode”>When Current Episode Ends</string>

In our usage of the app this morning, we’ve yet to encounter “Show” or “Episode,” even when listening to Apple Music 1 live or recorded episodes. In these cases, you only get the fixed increments. On iPhone and iPad, the sleep timer is part of the system Clock app. The options offered on Android are much more extensive than iOS as well as faster to directly access in the app.

Meanwhile, Apple also looks to have made widget tweaks with this release to improve their stability, especially when resizing.

You can sign-up for the Apple Music beta via the Play Store, and this Sleep Timer should hit the stable channel in a few weeks.

