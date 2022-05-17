Google’s AI-powered ‘Interview Warmup’ lets you practice answering job questions

As part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates initiatives, Google has launched a new Interview Warmup website.

Our tool makes it easier for anyone to practice answering interview questions, become more confident, and grow comfortable with the interview process.

“Powered by artificial intelligence,” Interview Warmup will transcribe your answers in real-time. Several job types are available to help focus the questions: Data Analytics, E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, UX Design, or General. Asked queries cover background, situational, and technical, with text-to-speech leveraged throughout the experience.

This allows for personal review, while Google will recognize patterns and other machine learning-generated insights. For example, the tool will flag job-related terms you use and the words you say most often. There’s also:

The “Most-used words” insight will highlight words you’ve used three or more times in an answer. You can tap any highlighted word to see similar words you could use instead.

The “Talking points” insights uses machine learning to identify the topics you covered in your answer, like your skills, experience, and lessons learned.

Your responses aren’t graded or judged, and you can answer questions as many times as you want. It’s your own private space to practice, prepare, and get comfortable.

On the privacy front, Google does not save the audio of your answers, though you can manually copy or download a full transcript at the end of the interview.

This tool has been specially designed for Google Career Certificates, but it’s “available for everyone to use and has general questions applicable to many fields.” Interview Warmup works in Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, and Android, as well as Safari on iOS.

We’re continuing to work to improve the tool and expand it to be more helpful to more job seekers, especially as one in four U.S. workers seek opportunities with new employers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: