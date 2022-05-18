Vivo X80 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP camera, more

The Vivo X80 and X80 Pro have now officially launched in global markets after initially being made available in China earlier this year.

This latest duo from the BBK stable includes the flagship Vivo X80 Pro, which has an incredibly stacked specifications sheet that checks almost all of the boxes that a high-end Android smartphone should in 2022. It comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display that even supports simultaneous two-finger registration.

Inside, the Vivo X80 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also room for a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging supported too. An IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating is also included for extra protection, and the X80 Pro will be available in a solo Cosmic Black colorway.

At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GNV main sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel 2x optical telephoto zoom lens, and 8-megapixel 5x periscope zoom lens. The Vivo X80 Pro also includes the Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip that is said to improve processing times and the quality of post-processing effects.

On top of that, the entire camera setup is Zeiss certified, with Zeiss optics and Zeiss T lens coatings. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front placed within the centrally placed punch-hole notch.

Joining the Vivo X80 lineup is the standard model, which comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. That’s not the only downgrade as it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor rather than Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. You can choose between 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations too.

Water and dust resistance takes a dip down to an IP53 rating, which should protect against very minor ingress. The standard Vivo X80 comes in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue color options.

The battery on the Vivo X80 takes a minor step down over the X80 Pro to 4,500mAh with 80W wired charging supported and wireless charging not available here. At the rear, there’s room for a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor, 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel 2x optical zoom lens. There’s also the same 32-megapixel selfie camera included at the front. It’s also worth noting that the X80 does, however, pack the V1 Plus imaging chip for enhanced image processing.

Both Vivo X80 Pro and X80 models ship with Funtouch OS atop Android 12 and are guaranteed three full Android OS updates and a further three years of security updates. As for global availability, Vivo is set to launch the duo in India in the coming weeks priced at ₹54,999 (~$709) for the 8/128GB model and ₹79,999 (~$1,032) for the 12/256GB Pro version. A European launch is expected but only for the X80 Pro.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: