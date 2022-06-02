Unlock your new Chromebook gaming rig with NVIDIA GeForce NOW [Video]

Gaming on the go is easier than ever and, in most cases, it’s cheaper than you expected as your Chromebook can unlock RTX 3080-powered PC titles with little more than an internet connection courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The recent release of a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce NOW Chrome OS app is great for casual and hardcore gamers alike. For those wanting quick, easy gaming on the go, that’s great. For those wanting high-end PC graphics without needing to go out and build a potentially expensive gaming PC, you have a cheap entry route into RTX 3080 graphics without a catch.

Sure, Chromebooks can run Android apps and even a few basic games. The problem is that even with that ability, your experience can vary wildly. Gaming laptops can be big, bulky beasts whereas a Chromebook is small, sleek, and thanks to a lightweight OS, offer incredible battery longevity.

Combine those impressive traits with the power of an RTX 3080 graphics card and you’ve got the perfect gaming companion. NVIDIA GeForce NOW lets you tap into your existing gaming library of full-fat PC games from Stream, UPlay, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. That sure trumps trying to run a mobile version on a laptop complete with scaling and graphics issues.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW on Chromebook is the perfect solution to your gaming needs. A native, optimized, on-device installed app means you get top-tier gaming on any Chrome OS device — this is kind of like plugging in an RTX 3080 right into the side of your Chromebook. You can unlock 1080p, 60fps gaming with the Priority plan with ray-tracing enabled for just $9.99 per month or $49.99 for six months. That’s far cheaper than upgrading an existing PC or games console.

Even higher resolution gaming is available with the 3080 plan. This lets you play all of your games via NVIDIA GeForce NOW at 1440p up to 120fps or 4K UHD at 60fps with the all-important ray-tracing enabled for $19.99 per month — which is still far cheaper than comparable upgrades. Plus thanks to the fact that this is cloud gaming, you can play across Chromebook, Android, Mac, PC, and TV with devices like the Nvidia Shield TV and just about any Android TV-powered hardware.

The beauty of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is that choosing to game on Chromebook doesn’t limit you to just one device. You simply do not need to be tied to one device to play over 1,200 of the biggest and best games with nearly 100 free-to-play titles also included.

Don’t just take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com, and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week, be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

