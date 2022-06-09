Resident Evil Village gets free demo, built on Google’s Immersive Stream that powers Stadia

Capcom has just released a free demo of its Resident Evil Village, which launched just over a year ago, and it’s built on the same tech that powers Google Stadia.

Available now with a single click and completely for free, Capcom is leveraging Google’s Immersive Stream to offer a demo of Resident Evil Village. The demo takes players through the Castle and Village to “get a taste” of the game before buying it.

Being built on Immersive Stream, Capcom is using the same technology as Stadia. That means you can play the game on any device, including phones, tablets, and laptops. All you need is a controller or keyboard/mouse to play, or you can use touch controls on mobile. The game streams at a limit of 1080p and lacks HDR, and you’ll need an internet connection of at least 10mbps.

Capcom says that the demo is available in the US, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania or Hungary. That’s the same 22 countries Stadia is supported in, unsurprisingly.

The "Resident Evil Village Online Streaming Demo" is available now! One click is all you need to play instantly. Experience the Village and Castle demo now to get a taste of this critically-acclaimed game.https://t.co/rXHqH81kvd#REVillage — Resident Evil Village Streaming Demo Status (@REStreamingDemo) June 9, 2022

This comes not long after it was made clear that Immersive Stream is a top priority for Google’s gaming efforts. AT&T expanded its use of Immersive Stream with a demo of Control available to its subscribers, while Google also rewrote its own history a bit to make Stadia a product of Immersive Stream.

