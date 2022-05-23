AT&T customers can play Control through Google’s Immersive Stream, even on mobile

AT&T is continuing their use of Google’s Immersive Stream, built on Stadia tech, by giving customers free access to the game Control, complete with mobile gameplay.

Last October, AT&T made waves as the first company to publicly make use of Google’s white-label version of Stadia, now known as Immersive Stream for Games. At the time, anyone with an AT&T phone number could play Rocksteady Games’ 2015 trilogy closing Batman: Arkham Knight — but only on their desktop or laptop via the web browser.

As shared in a press release, AT&T is expanding their cloud gaming options in two critical ways. The first and most critical is that players can now stream games to their mobile devices too, including full support for touchscreen controls. Considering the streaming is only available to AT&T cellular customers, the lack of mobile gameplay was a bit surprising. Now the carrier is showcasing cloud gaming on the go as a benefit of its 5G network.

Secondly, AT&T’s gaming offering has doubled its library to include Control: Ultimate Edition, the 2019 hit from Remedy Entertainment which puts you in charge of the supernatural “Federal Bureau of Control” as its headquarters is under attack. The title should be more than familiar to Stadia players, as unlike Arkham Knight, Control is readily available for purchase in the Stadia store. The game is also currently available for Stadia Pro members to claim.

It’s clear that Google and AT&T’s partnership is only just beginning, with the two companies working to show what the next generation of internet speeds and availability can offer.

As our first Immersive Stream for Games collaborator, AT&T’s continued investment in delivering games directly to their customers underlines our ability to offer advanced streaming technology, the right tools to port games easily, powerful discovery features, and the analytics necessary to optimize a direct-to-consumer business. — Dov Zimring, Head of Product, Immersive Stream for Games

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: