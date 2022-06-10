HTC teases its return to Android phones w/ ‘Viveverse’ coming on June 28

HTC was once a giant in the Android smartphone market, but it has essentially dropped off the map entirely in recent years. HTC is now officially dropping its first teaser for its return to smartphones, with a “Viveverse” device coming on June 28.

Posted to Twitter this week, HTC has officially teased a launch event of some kind on June 28, 2022, and it’s pretty obvious what’s in store.

The teaser itself is relatively non-descript, but we see HTC’s “Viveverse” logo beneath the clear shape of a smartphone. But beyond being a “save the date,” there’s not much else we can gather from the teaser. HTC simply says:

Log in to the Future

With “Viveverse” in the tweet, it’s no secret what that means. HTC, like Meta, is focused on the metaverse in some big ways, with the “Viveverse” being HTC’s competitor to Meta’s efforts. Earlier this year, reports claimed that the metaverse would be a key focus of HTC’s return to “high-end” smartphones.

We’ll find out what exactly HTC is bringing to the table soon enough, with this reveal right around the corner. The device was originally scheduled to debut in April, but suffered a delay due to the significant COVID-19 outbreaks in HTC’s home country of Taiwan.

