Deals: Motorola Edge+ $100 off, Arlo Essential Indoor Smart Camera $80, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $100 discount on the Motorola Edge+. That’s alongside Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera at $80 and an ongoing Fitbit Charge 5 price cut at $123. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the new Motorola Edge+ Android Smartphone 512GB for $900 in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is only the third offer since launching earlier in the spring at $100 off and the second-best to date at within $1 of the all-time low. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola.

If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera hits $80

Amazon is now offering the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $80. Normally fetching $100, this is only the second notable discount to date at 20% off while coming within $1 of the all-time low set back in January. Delivering a standalone smart home security camera that pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi, Arlo Essential sports an indoor design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view.

Taking more of a privacy-focused stance, there’s a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem

Fitbit Charge 5 tracks ECG, SpO2, and more

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker from $123 in several styles. Typically fetching $180, this is marking the second-best discount to date at 32% off while delivering the lowest price since back in January when it was $3 less.

Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

