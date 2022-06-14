Google Workspace names recommended third-party apps for 2022

The Google Workspace Marketplace is a directory of third-party applications that integrate with Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, and Forms. Its “Recommended for Google Workspace” apps program is a “distinct way for third-party developers to better reach” customers and the 2022 edition is out today.

Google is highlighting 12 tools in particular. They have been reviewed by the company and undergone a third-party security assessment. Overall, the Marketplace is home to 5,300 public apps and has seen over 4.8 billion installs.

Partners who submit their apps will be evaluated based on the quality of their solution, their strategic investment in Google Workspace integrations, and security and privacy posture.

After your domain enables, you might see them in the sidebar or more deeply integrated. Many offer functionality that first-party Google applications do not have and are often geared towards specific enterprise use cases.

AODocs: Deeply integrated with Google Drive, AODocs ensures critical documents are controlled and easy to find.

Copper: Automatically update records from Gmail, record and synchronize meetings with their contacts, and analyze data directly from Google Sheets.

Dialpad: Automatically populate meeting links in event invites, sync contacts, and more.

DocuSign: Provides fast, easy, and secure eSignature integration.

LumApps: Empowers teams to be more productive, organized, and informed with personalized communications and seamless integrations with Google Workspace apps.

Mailmeteor: Enables Gmail and Google Workspace users to send personalized mass emails.

Miro: Seamlessly plan engaging meetings and visually collaborate for more aligned, innovative teamwork.

RingCentral: Plugs into Google Workspace's apps and OS to make existing workflows simpler and faster.

Sheetgo: Allows spreadsheet users to connect files to create powerful automation.

Signeasy: Allows users to easily sign, send, and manage documents directly from Google Workspace.

Supermetrics: Marketers use Supermetrics to pull data from marketing platforms directly into Google Cloud tools like Sheets, Data Studio, and BigQuery.

YAMM (Yet Another Mail Merge): Customize email in Gmail, then track results in real-time and schedule follow-ups from Google Sheets.

Google says these apps will be the first to be recommended to and seen by Workspace customers visiting the Marketplace. Developers that apply and get featured also get access to technical advisory services, early access to APIs, and other new/enhanced benefits.

