Google Docs will let you select multiple pieces of text for faster formatting

Abner Li

- May. 25th 2022 9:57 am PT

Apps & Updates
Google Docs text select
0

The latest change to Google Docs lets you select multiple passages of text and take bulk actions (delete, copy, paste, etc.) simultaneously to greatly speed up formatting.

This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity. 

The keyboard shortcuts to “select multiple sections of text” in Google Docs on the web vary by desktop operating system:

  • Mac: After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + ⌘ + Shift + Left/right arrow. Use left/right arrow to move to a separate section of text you also want to select.
  • Windows: After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left/right arrow.
  • Chrome OS: After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left/right arrow.

This is useful for selecting headers and bolding them in one go versus one at a time today. Google says this feature is rolling out starting today and will be widely launched in the coming weeks. With the above commands, we’re not seeing this live just yet.

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers 

More on Google Docs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Docs

Google Docs
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com