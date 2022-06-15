Deals: Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch down to $236, Google Nest Mini $30, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch at $236. That’s alongside the $30 Google Nest Mini smart speaker and Govee’s Neon Rope LED Smart Light Strip at $95. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch packs an always-on display

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $236. Normally fetching $299, this is the best price since our previous mention back in April that was $8 less. Today’s offer stacks up to over $62 in savings and is the second-best price of the year.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage.

Google Nest Mini smart speaker still on sale for $30

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $30 including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is delivering the first notable discount of the year at $15 off, while providing the best price since the holiday season last year.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Govee’s neon sign-inspired smart LED light strip works Assistant

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 16.4-foot Neon Rope LED Smart Light Strip for $95. While you’d more typically pay $120, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low as well as one of the first overall discounts since launching at the start of spring.

Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app.

