Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB now $150 off, Galaxy Watch 4 LTE from $225, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $150 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB. That’s alongside second-best prices on Galaxy Watch 4 LTE styles from $225 and the first discounts on Sony’s new LinkBuds/S. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB sees $150 discount to new low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $700. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while marking an all-time low on the elevated storage capacity. For comparison, the 128GB model sells for the same sale price right now. Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features.

Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE styles hit second-best prices from $225

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Smartwatches from $225 for the 40mm style. Down from $300, this is the second-best price to date at $75 off and the lowest we’ve seen since back in February when it was $5 less. The larger 44mm model is also down to $255 from its usual $330 price tag. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand, complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow.

Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. All of that makes the wearable a great companion to the Samsung Galaxy S22 already on sale. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

Sony’s new LinkBuds/S see first discounts from $158

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the just-released Sony LinkBuds S. Having first launched back in May, the new earbuds are now down to $178 in two styles. Normally fetching $198, this $20 discount provides not only a new Amazon low but also the very first chance to save on the new releases period.

Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

