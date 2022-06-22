YouTube TV 5.1 surround sound now supported on these Amazon Fire TV devices

When YouTube TV brought surround sound to Google/Android TV and Roku earlier this month, Google said it was working to expand availability, and 5.1 audio is now available on some Amazon Fire TV devices.

In a statement to 9to5Google today, Amazon said YouTube TV 5.1 surround sound is now available on the Fire TV Stick 4k Max, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite. That lineup ranges from $29.99 to $54.99, though all are discounted as part of Prime Day.

These devices join Cast-powered Chromecasts, Android/Google TV, Roku, and Samsung + LG + Vizio devices (with Cobalt 20 or above), though the official support list has yet to be updated as of this afternoon. Looking forward, YouTube TV will support 5.1 audio on Apple TV and game consoles.

You of course need a compatible speaker system and the latest version of the YouTube TV client, and not all programs support 5.1. Users are able to manually check for “AC-3/EAC-3 listed in the Codecs section” by following these instructions:

Open the YouTube TV app on your TV, and play a video. Go to the player controls, then select More. Select the bug icon. Stats for nerds will be displayed on top of the video while the video is playing.

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: