Deals: Official Google Pixel 6 Cases at $25, Anker PowerHouse 200 $160, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the best price in months on official Google Pixel 6 Cases at $25. That’s alongside Anker’s PowerHouse 200 for $160 and an ongoing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price in months brings official Google Pixel 6 Cases

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. On top of beating our previous mention by $1, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January.

Google’s official Pixel 6 cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s PowerHouse 200 offers backup power in a pinch

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $160. Down from $260, you’re looking at a $100 discount and a match of the 2022 low. This is the best we’ve seen since our previous mention back in February, as well.

Featuring a 57600mAh internal battery, we found this to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping and tailgating to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a 30W USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $300 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Down from the usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $300 off. This not only beats our previous mention by $150, but is also the well below the Black Friday price of $800.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

