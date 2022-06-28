Google marks Small Business Week with $199 Chromebook, 3-month Workspace trial

For this year’s International Small Business Week, Google is offering product discounts on Workspace and an HP Chromebook, as well as a “Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes.”
The “exclusive product discounts” start with three months free of Google Workspace versus the usual 14-day trial. This is only meant for new customers and the exact tier is not specified beyond getting a custom email address, Google Meet, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. A form asks if you have more or less than 20 employees, and those eligible will get a “coupon code within 24 hours.”
Meanwhile, there’s 40% off a domain from Google Domains and 60 days of Shopify free and free Shopify-built store.
Aside from services, Google is promoting a $199 HP Chromebook (14a-nb0013dx) at Best Buy that’s already been discounted $130. Besides a 1,366 x 768 display, there’s an AMD 3015Ce processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Google’s Small Business Week offers started yesterday and are available until July 1 in the US and Canada. Other Google-aligned efforts for Small Business Week include:
- Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes: “You have until July 5 to nominate your favorite U.S.-based small business for a chance to win $10,000 for the business — and you’ll receive $500 to spend with them (terms apply).”
- Business scholarships for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs: “Through StartOut’s Acceleration Initiative, Google will fund more than 60 scholarships to help Black, Latinx and female identifying LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses. You can apply on the StartOut website.“
More on Google Workspace:
- Google details when classic Hangouts will stop working as free Chat migration starts
- Google plan would exempt political campaign emails from Gmail’s spam filter
- Workspace names recommended third-party apps for 2022
- Google Tasks will let you easily print out to-do lists
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.