Google marks Small Business Week with $199 Chromebook, 3-month Workspace trial

For this year’s International Small Business Week, Google is offering product discounts on Workspace and an HP Chromebook, as well as a “Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes.”

The “exclusive product discounts” start with three months free of Google Workspace versus the usual 14-day trial. This is only meant for new customers and the exact tier is not specified beyond getting a custom email address, Google Meet, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. A form asks if you have more or less than 20 employees, and those eligible will get a “coupon code within 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, there’s 40% off a domain from Google Domains and 60 days of Shopify free and free Shopify-built store.

Aside from services, Google is promoting a $199 HP Chromebook (14a-nb0013dx) at Best Buy that’s already been discounted $130. Besides a 1,366 x 768 display, there’s an AMD 3015Ce processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Google’s Small Business Week offers started yesterday and are available until July 1 in the US and Canada. Other Google-aligned efforts for Small Business Week include:

Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes: “You have until July 5 to nominate your favorite U.S.-based small business for a chance to win $10,000 for the business — and you’ll receive $500 to spend with them (terms apply).”

Business scholarships for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs: “Through StartOut’s Acceleration Initiative, Google will fund more than 60 scholarships to help Black, Latinx and female identifying LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses. You can apply on the StartOut website.“

