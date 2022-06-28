Google marks Small Business Week with $199 Chromebook, 3-month Workspace trial

Abner Li

- Jun. 28th 2022 8:55 am PT

For this year’s International Small Business Week, Google is offering product discounts on Workspace and an HP Chromebook, as well as a “Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes.”

The “exclusive product discounts” start with three months free of Google Workspace versus the usual 14-day trial. This is only meant for new customers and the exact tier is not specified beyond getting a custom email address, Google Meet, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. A form asks if you have more or less than 20 employees, and those eligible will get a “coupon code within 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, there’s 40% off a domain from Google Domains and 60 days of Shopify free and free Shopify-built store.

Aside from services, Google is promoting a $199 HP Chromebook (14a-nb0013dx) at Best Buy that’s already been discounted $130. Besides a 1,366 x 768 display, there’s an AMD 3015Ce processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. 

Google Small Business Week 2022
Google Small Business Week 2022

Google’s Small Business Week offers started yesterday and are available until July 1 in the US and Canada. Other Google-aligned efforts for Small Business Week include:

  • Heroes of Small Business sweepstakes: “You have until July 5 to nominate your favorite U.S.-based small business for a chance to win $10,000 for the business — and you’ll receive $500 to spend with them (terms apply).”
  • Business scholarships for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs: “Through StartOut’s Acceleration Initiative, Google will fund more than 60 scholarships to help Black, Latinx and female identifying LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses. You can apply on the StartOut website.

