Google Tasks will let you easily print out to-do lists

After adding the ability to star, Google Tasks will soon let users print out a list of their to-dos on the web.

When using Google Tasks in the Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, etc. sidebar on the web, there will be a new “Print list” option. Tap the three-dot overflow button just underneath the close ‘x’ and you’ll see it underneath “Rename list.”

This will work for both personal and Chat spaces Tasks lists, and is useful for sticking to a wall or giving to others:

We hope this makes it easier for you to track assigned items offline or plan with pen and paper if that’s your preference.

Google today did not share what the end print job will look like and whether things like notes, due dates, boxes to physically check, etc. will be included. This feature is not yet widely rolled out this morning and availability is set for the coming weeks.

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

