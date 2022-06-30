Access even greater gaming accessibility with SHIELD Experience 9.1 on NVIDIA SHIELD TV [Video]

NVIDIA has released the very latest SHIELD Experience update version 9.1 for eligible SHIELD TV devices, and it brings with it a number of improvements that enhance gaming no matter what your home entertainment system setup consists of.

The biggest addition in NVIDIA SHIELD Experience 9.1 is the new automatic game mode. Working in tandem with the built-in gaming mode on many modern smart TVs, this reduced latency setting can give you a real competitive edge by saving on-screen frames. This can save 10 whole frames when at 60fps, which when in competitive games could make all the difference.

It’s not just in gaming that you’ll notice a difference, as when using video calling apps like Google Duo or Zoom – NVIDIA SHIELD Experience 9.1 enables automatic game mode so that your conversations flow better and without that awkward call lag and frustration of having to repeat yourself when things go awry.

SHIELD TV devices with this latest update can control your TV display mode settings to switch to Game or Gaming modes without the requirement of diving into the settings yourself. This saves time and means that no matter what titles you’re playing — including Android games and even emulators — on GeForce NOW or even on rival cloud gaming or game streaming services, you’ll have the best possible experience courtesy of your SHIELD TV set-top box.

Should you want to set this on an app-by-app basis, you’re free to do so. NVIDIA Shield TV owners can customize the automatic game mode as they see fit, meaning services like YouTube and Netflix work just like they should.

Combine NVIDIA SHIELD Experience 9.1 with all of the benefits of GeForce NOW including RTX 3080-powered cloud gaming at 1440p with silky 120fps refresh rates, 4K HDR, and even Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and your living room could very well become your new home for true, high-end PC gaming. With good reason too, as NVIDIA GeForce NOW supports over 1,200 games including 100 of the biggest and most popular free-to-play titles in an ever-expanding list showcasing what high-end PCs can do no matter where you want to play. Mobile, desktop, laptop, or TV, it’s all possible.

Don’t just take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com, and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week, be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

