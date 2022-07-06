Samsung reportedly adding Phillips Hue Sync support to TVs with new SmartThings update

It’s no special feat to be able to control your lights with your Galaxy S22 anymore. The smart home is becoming the norm, and we like it that way. A new upcoming update to Samsung’s SmartThings will be adding something special – built-in support for Phillips Hue lighting so you can watch content on your Samsung TV and let your Hue bulbs color-match the show.

As a broad statement, there are three main smart home control apps we see on a daily basis: Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Homekit. Samsung’s SmartThings is a great choice for Galaxy users who don’t want to use Google Home on their Galaxy devices. Fortunately, SmartThings has incredible integration with Samsung’s Android skin. You can connect tons of different compatible smart home devices like Phillips Hue bulbs, speakers, and plenty of Samsung appliances.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is prepping a special sort of support for Phillips Hue Sync, the application that lets you tie your TV’s media into your lights. Doing so allows your bulbs to mimic the colors on-screen and create an incredible entertainment center.

Now, this is already possible with Phillips Hue bulbs and with just about any modern TV. All you need is a Phillips Hue Sync Box that creates a solid connection between your light setup and the TV’s media. Unfortunately, that box costs somewhere around $250.

Through Samsung’s SmartThings update for the company’s latest TVs, you’ll be able to connect Phillips Hue bulbs with the SmartThings app and let your TV control the lights on its own. No Sync Box needed.

Samsung is also adding support for Philips Hue Sync. This will enable users to sync their Hue smart lights so that they flash, dim and brighten with the content playing on the TV

We don’t know exactly how this new update will work with the pricey bulbs, seeing as we can’t quite test it out yet. From what we can tell it might seem as though the new SmartThings update will only be able to control brightness and not bulb color, which is a huge bummer if true. The new update is set to come in August after Samsung’s newest lineup of products is announced.

