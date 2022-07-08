Deals: OnePlus 9/Pro on sale from $529 lows, Fitbit Charge 5 hits $104, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro models from $529. That’s alongside Fitbit Charge 5 dropping to $104 and a chance to save on Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9/Pro fall to new all-time lows from $529

Today only, OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $699 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $370 off while beating our previous mention by $100. This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Fitbit Charge 5 falls to new low ahead of Prime Day at $104

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker from $104 in several styles. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $75 off, while beating our previous mention by $19.

Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also seven-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet runs Android 12

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Android Tablet for $160. Normally fetching $190, this is the very first discount on the recently released device at $30 off and a new all-time low.

Centered around Android 12, the latest-generation Lenovo tab M10 Plus improves over predecessors with a MediaTek G80 chip. There’s notably a 10.6-inch FHD screen that comes backed by four Dolby Atmos speakers to make this tablet a notable solution for enjoying Netflix and the like away from the home theater. You can get all of the details in our launch coverage from back in February, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: