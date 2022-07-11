Chromecast with Google TV now available in India for ₹6,399

Google first launched its revamped TV platform in 2020 on the Chromecast with Google TV, and now the device is finally on its way to India.

It was first announced that the Chromecast would launch in India in June, as the product was also headed to several new countries across Europe.

Now, the Chromecast with Google TV is officially available for purchase in India, exclusively from retailer Flipkart for the time being. The streaming dongle comes with a cost of ₹6,399 and is availability as of today.

Starting today, Chromecast with Google TV is available in India for INR 6,399 on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets.

That price directly translates to about $80 USD, whereas the Chromecast usually costs $50 in the US. The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) comes in at ₹7,999, which is directly on par with the $100 price tag that the product carries in the US. It’s unclear why the Chromecast is demanding a premium in India, but it wouldn’t be the first time something like that has happened.

Like the Chromecast with Google TV in other regions, the product uses a remote control rather than being based solely on your smartphone, and runs the Android-based Google TV platform. There’s support for 4K HDR, and Dolby Vision. Plus, buying the device comes with three months of YouTube Premium.

Notably, only the white version of the Chromecast with Google TV is available in India, at least for now.

