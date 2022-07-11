Deals: Google Nest Prime Day deals from $30, Pixel 6/Pro all-time lows, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Google joining in on the Prime Day savings with a Nest Hub speaker and smart display sale from $30. That’s alongside all-time lows on Google Pixel 6/Pro from $499 and Pixel Buds A-Series at $79. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6/Pro see Prime Day discounts to all-time lows

Ahead of Prime Day 2022 tonight, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $499. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $100 off in new condition while beating our previous mention by $65. This is one of the very first cash discounts via Amazon and also carries over to the 256GB model at $599, which is also $100 off. Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s two latest handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual-sensor rear camera array around back, completing the handset. In our long-term hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

Also on sale, Amazon now currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699 in multiple colors. Normally fetching $899, this is a new all-time low for an unlocked model and the most enticing cash discount to date at $200 off. This also beats our previous mention by an extra $92 as well.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits best price of the year at $55

Following the Pixel 6 Prime Day offers that went live this morning, B&H is now discounting some of Google’s Nest smart displays and speakers. Headlining is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $55. Down from $100, this is matching the best price of the year at $45 off while beating our previous mention by $5. Today’s offer is also the lowest price in several months as well.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor and is centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series at $79

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $79. Delivering only the second discount of the year, this is down from the usual $99 price tag in order to mark a new 2022 low. This is the best since last year’s Black Friday sale and $10 below our previous mention from back in April.

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on truly wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for $59. Marking one of the very first discounts on the recently-refreshed accessory, the new release typically sells for $79 and is now sitting at $20 off. That delivers a new all-time low in the process and beats the only other notable discount by $8.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV hit Prime Day prices

As one of the more highly-anticipated Prime Day 2022 home theater discounts, Samsung’s 2022 lineup of The Frame TVs are getting in on the savings ahead of Amazon’s event officially going live. The brand’s latest displays are now available courtesy of Amazon in several different sizes with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,198. Down from $1,498, you’re looking at $300 in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $100 below the previous discount.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: