Google will start testing AR prototypes in the real world next month

I/O 2022 closed with a very unexpected look at the company’s augmented reality efforts. Google announced today that it will “test AR prototypes in the real world” starting in August.

Google says “testing only in a lab environment has its limitations,” and wants to “better understand how these devices can help people in their everyday lives.”

This “small-scale” testing will be done by a few dozen Googlers and other “select trusted testers” that have underwent “device, protocol, privacy and safety training.” The company did not specify where this is occurring beyond “select areas in the US” and that the following areas will be excluded: schools, government buildings, healthcare locations, places of worship, social service locations, areas meant for children (e.g., schools and playgrounds), emergency response locations, rallies or protests, and other similar places.

Google said today that one AR prototype it’s working on looks like “normal glasses with an in-lens display,” as well as microphones and cameras, though the latter won’t be used for capture:

For example, our AR prototypes don’t support photography and videography, though image data will be used to enable experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop.

There will be an LED to indicate when “image data will be saved for analysis and debugging.” Additionally:

If a bystander desires, they can ask the tester to delete the image data and it will be removed from all logs.

Visual search and transcription are other experiences being explored. An image of half-assembled and incomplete prototypes was shared today, but we otherwise don’t know exactly what the real world AR equipment will look like. The translation glasses shown off at I/O featured a display, but not camera.

In terms of what’s being tested, Google cites “experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop.” With AR navigation, it wants to factor “weather and busy intersections” into the experience. The company wants to “ensure device durability, optimize user experiences and improve overall helpfulness of potential smart glasses.”

Today’s announcement included the following case for augmented reality:

Augmented reality (AR) is opening up new ways to interact with the world around us. It can help us quickly and easily access the information we need — like understanding another language or knowing how best to get from point A to point B.

It ends on the following note:

You can read more details about our limited public testing efforts for AR prototypes in the Google Help Center. As we continue to explore and learn what’s possible with AR, we look forward to sharing more updates.

