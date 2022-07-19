Pixel 6a now on Amazon ahead of pre-order with erroneous wireless charging spec

As Made by Google has been counting down on Twitter in recent weeks, the Pixel 6a will go on pre-order this Thursday and it’s now listed on Amazon ahead of that.

At the moment, you can “Get release updates” with Amazon specifying “July 21 PDT” pre-order availability for the $449 mid-ranger. All three colors (Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk) are shown.

Notifications include details about price and release date, as well as reminders.

The listing starts by emphasizing several aspects: 5G – we mercifully have passed the phone generation where cellular connectivity was directly in the product name, the Android OS, unlocked nature, 12MP camera (wide + ultrawide), and 24-hour battery life (4410mAh).

Meet Pixel 6a It’s the more affordable Google phone that adapts to you. Powered by Google Tensor, it’s super fast, smart, and secure, with an amazing battery and camera.

This product page, which is not too different from the Google Store version, continues by highlighting Google Tensor, security with the Titan M2 chip, IP67 water and dust protection, and Live Translate.

Camera is the last major tentpole with a focus on Real Tone, Face Unblur, the new Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. There’s a comparison chart with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that distinguishes display size, lenses, memory/storage, battery/charging – “wireless charging” for the 6a is listed in error, and the shared processor.

As of today, the Pixel Buds Pro was not listed alongside the Pixel 6a on Amazon.

