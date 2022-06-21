Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro pre-orders open in a month as mid-ranger gets new hands-on

Made by Google took to social media today to remind prospective buyers that pre-orders for the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro open in one month’s time. Meanwhile, another video hands-on of Google’s upcoming mid-range phone has found its way onto YouTube.

The two devices announced at I/O 2022 go on pre-order Thursday, July 21. Google previously said that the Pixel 6a would hit store shelves on July 28, but there’s no such date for Pixel Buds Pro. In all likelihood, both will likely begin shipping just before the official street date.

Google is very much pairing the devices together as a joint purchase, though the earbuds will likely be what existing Pixel owners are buying. In terms of marketing copy, Google is highlighting active noise cancellation (ANC), Volume EQ, device switching, and the hotword.

Powered by Google Tensor, Pixel 6a is super fast and secure with an amazing battery and camera. Pair it with the new Pixel Buds Pro to enjoy your favorite tunes in an immersive experience.

Meanwhile, there’s another Pixel 6a hands-on video out of Malaysia, which comes as there’s a reseller in the country. Of particular note in this one is how we can see what software the 6a is running out of the box: Android 12L April security patch. There will likely be a day one update to QPR3 with Android 13 presumably coming right after.

Other highlights of this video:

3:57 — Perfunctory under-display fingerprint sensor test

7:26 — Test of the stereo speakers

10:35 — Magic Eraser’s new ability to “change the color of distracting objects in your photo” does not appear to be live yet

12:06 — AnTuTu: 703376

More on Pixel 6a:

