Pixel’s At a Glance widget starts showing Air Quality (AQI) alerts

With the Pixel’s June Feature Drop, Google said that At a Glance would soon show Air Quality Index (AQI) alerts, and these readings are starting to roll out.

Stateside, the AQI, appears as a numerical value and color dot next to weather and below the day/date in At a Glance. We’ve seen it appear in the top-left corner of the Pixel homescreen (as seen below), but it should also appear on the lockscreen.

Unlike other At a Glance features, there is no standalone settings toggle to disable these Air Quality alerts, but it might be associated with the existing “Weather” control. Tapping opens a Google Search for “air quality near me” and shows other nearby readings.

From one stateside report, AQI will appear in At a Glance if current conditions are “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (orange) or higher. It will remain until the Air Quality turns “Moderate”/yellow. The ability to always see it would be nice, but this addition is meant to be an alert first and foremost.

Google in June said AQI alerts are available on Pixel in the United States, Australia, and India. Those are also the countries where you’ve been able to search for AQI since earlier this year. In the US, this data is from airnow.gov and PurpleAir. This data can also be found on the Nest Hub and other Smart Displays, as well as in a Google Maps layer.

AQI joins recent At a Glance additions like Nest doorbell alerts and flashlight control. It comes as Google is already preparing the next trio of capabilities.

Thanks Dee!

