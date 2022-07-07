Pixel readies trio of new At a Glance features, including ridesharing status

As of today, At a Glance on Pixel has 14 distinct capabilities and Google is readying three more, with ridesharing status being the most notable.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

At the start of this week, we revealed a “Cross device timer” feature for At a Glance that would show what’s been set on your Smart Displays and Assistant speakers. Google has also been working on surfacing “Food delivery” information on your lock and homescreen since April.

Version S.21 of Android System Intelligence (ASI), which helps power At a Glance and other smart features like Now Playing and Live Captions, is now rolling out. That ASI update introduces strings about the two capabilities we’ve been tracking, as well as a third:

<string name=”echo_smartspace_cross_device_timer_toggle_title”> Cross device timer </string> Timer info from your home devices

</string> <string name=”echo_smartspace_food_delivery_eta_toggle_title”> Food delivery </string> Arrival status for food delivery

</string> <string name=”echo_smartspace_ridesharing_eta_toggle_title”> Ridesharing service </string> Show the status of your ride

</string>

The Ridesharing services in question appear to be Lyft and Uber to show how far out a vehicle is right in At a Glance, which will be convenient when your Pixel is locked. This is similar to what iOS 16 is doing with Live Notifications on the lockscreen later this year, which also used Uber as an on-stage example.

DoorDash will work with At a Glance’s Food delivery integration and could apply to both restaurants and groceries. Google will hopefully expand the list of third-party services in the future.

In terms of launch, Google has so far tied At a Glance expansion with Pixel Feature Drops. If past years are any indication, the next one should coincide with the release of Android 13.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: