At a Glance on Pixel prepares to show timers from Nest Hub and Assistant speakers

Last month, Google updated At a Glance with flashlight reminders and Nest Doorbell alerts. The Pixel At a Glance widget could soon get a “Cross Device Timer” capability that integrates with Google Home.

At a Glance today shows you “timer and stopwatch info from the Clock app.” At the top-left corner of the lock and homescreen, there’s a live countdown that simply opens the application when tapped.

Google app 13.26, which is currently in the beta channel, adds a new At a Glance feature:

<string name=”ambient_settings_cross_device_timer_toggle_title”>Cross Device Timer</string> <string name=”ambient_settings_cross_device_timer_toggle_subtitle”>Timer info from your home devices</string>

“Timer info” is somewhat vague and is presumably just referring to the countdown, but where they originate from — “your home devices” — is pretty clear from the string. This feature looks to show any timer set on your Smart Displays and speakers in At a Glance on Pixel phones.

It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to dismiss them from your phone or whether the widget will note the specific device responsible. Meanwhile, it will be accompanied by the following icon in the settings list.

One long-standing complaint of timers on Smart Displays/speakers is how they don’t sync across Assistant devices and remain siloed. (The one workaround is going into the Google Home app > selecting a device > Settings > Audio > Alarms & timers.) This At a Glance integration is a step toward making everything less isolated.

We set several timers this morning, but Cross Device Timer is not yet live in At a Glance or its settings. Google is also working on “Grocery deliveries and pickups” for At a Glance.

