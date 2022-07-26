Deals: Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds from $140, Hisense Android TVs from $180, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Assistant-enabled Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds at $140. That’s on top of Hisense A4 series Android TVs from $180 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $218. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant

Amazon now offers the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $140 in several styles. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while also matching our previous mention. Not only is this an Amazon all-time low, but also only the second time it has ever dropped this low period.

Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix, like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the eight hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Hisense’s A4 series 1080p Android TVs are now even more affordable

Amazon now currently offers the Hisense A4 40-inch Smart 1080p Android TV for $180. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while also marking a new all-time low. On top of being only the second notable price cut to date, this is also undercutting our previous mention by $30. The 43-inch model is also on sale for $208 and down from its usual $320 price tag. While this won’t be bringing the theater experience to your family room, the Hisense A4 40-inch TV is still a notable option for smaller setups like the bedroom, guest room, or office. It sports a 1080p panel and notably comes backed by Android TV and Chromecast support for streaming content from all of your favorite services as well as right from your smartphone. Though you’ll also find two HDMI ports for plugging in consoles or other devices, as well.

Save on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $218

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth in Black for $218. Normally going for $300, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating the Prime Day price by $58.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is part of the brand’s latest iteration of wearable devices alongside the Watch 4 bringing refreshed designs and new fitness-tracking abilities. Powered by WearOS, you’ll be able to track your sleep and even check blood oxygen levels with ECG monitoring to boot. Various Google services will be directly available on the watch with notifications from your phone being pushed to the device to stay updated while on the go. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about Samsung’s latest smartwatch.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes within $1 of all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi 32GB Android Tablet for $120. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention from back in March.

Delivering an affordable way to enjoy catching up on movies and other content away from the big screen, Samsung’s Tab A7 Lite packs an 8.7-inch screen with thin bezels. Its 32GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card support, too. Complete with a 5,100mAh battery, you should be able to go all day before needing to recharge and when it does come time to plug in, there’s a 15W USB-C charger included in the box. Our launch coverage details more about the experience, as well.

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker sees rare refurb discount

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $139. Normally fetching $179 in new condition like you’ll pay at Adorama, today’s offer delivers $40 in savings while marking a return to the 2022 low. This is only the third price cut of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since it was on sale back in June.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: