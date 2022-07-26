OnePlus 10T specifications and high-resolution renders leak ahead of August 3 unveil

A full list of specifications for the OnePlus 10T and high-resolution renders have leaked ahead of the August 3 keynote for the upcoming flagship smartphone leaving little to the imagination.

OnePlus has drip-fed some information about the 10 Pro follow-up with the loss of the Alert Slider and Hasselblad co-branding being the most notable omissions. However, we already knew that this would be the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device from the firm to release in global markets.

A new leak courtesy of Indian outlet Pricebaba has given us a full glimpse at high-resolution press renders with a full set of OnePlus 10T specifications. According to this latest leak, the 10T will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 2,412 x 1,080 resolution, 10-bit color support, and is set to be HDR10+ compliant. We also expect this flat display to have a 120Hz refresh rate as this is utilizing OnePlus’s “Fluid AMOLED” display tech.

Other OnePlus 10T specifications include 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage in India, but there are rumors of variants that will come with 16GB RAM in certain regions. The battery capacity is set at 4,800mAh with 150W fast charging also said to be supported.

OnePlus 10T specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Battery: 4,800mAh / 150W charging

Cameras: 50MP / 8MP ultrawide / 2MP macro / 16MP selfie

Software: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12

Colors: Jade Green/Moonstone Black

Unlike prior devices, the OnePlus 10T is set to come with a centrally placed punch-hole notch in the display for the first time on a mainline series handset. This will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera that will include electronic image stabilization (EIS). The rear camera bump is home to the 50-megapixel rated Sony IMX766 sensor, which is set to be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera.

Pricebaba also shared a series of high-resolution OnePlus 10T press renders alongside the detailed specifications list, showcasing the Jade Green and Moonstone Black variants at a variety of angles. This report also states that OnePlus is set to detail OxygenOS 13 based upon Android 13 at the August 3 keynote alongside the 10T. However, it will ship with OxygenOS 12 based upon Android 12 pre-installed when it goes on sale from August 6 with a proposed ₹49,999 (~$630) start price.

