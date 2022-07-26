Samsung announces Galaxy S22 will soon be available in a new shade of ‘Bora Purple’

Kyle Bradshaw

- Jul. 26th 2022 5:00 am PT

Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple
0

Samsung is launching a new “Bora Purple” option for the Galaxy S22, arriving at carriers and retailers next month.

Those who have brushed up on their Korean will be quick to tell you that “bora” (보라) is the Korean word for “purple.” So in essence, Samsung’s new device color “Bora Purple” is “Purple Purple.”

The BTS Army is especially aware of this, given the band’s catchphrase “borahae,” which translates to “I purple you.” Samsung is keenly aware of the word’s connection to BTS, making references to a “K-pop star” and “global pop sensation” in its press release today of the new colorway.

Linguistics aside, Samsung’s new Bora Purple shade marks the eighth color option for the Galaxy S22. Some of the previously available options included Phantom White, Phantom Black, Graphite, Green, Sky Blue, and Cream. The Galaxy S22 series has even already had a purple shade before in Violet, though this was exclusive to Samsung’s official store.

The Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple is set to become available for purchase on August 10, the same day as the next Galaxy Unpacked event. You’ll be able to pick it up directly from Samsung, or from your preferred carrier, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more.

Undoubtedly, the timing of the new shade for Galaxy S22 should act as a strong hint that some of the new devices expected at Galaxy Unpacked will also launch in Bora Purple. Some recent leaks have already shown us Bora Purple on other upcoming devices including the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review