Google delays when Chrome will phase out third-party cookies to 2024

Google was originally planning to get rid of third-party cookies in its browser by 2022, but that was later pushed back to 2023. That cookies deadline for Chrome is now being delayed to 2024

The Privacy Sandbox is Google’s initiative to replace third-party cookies — as well as cross-site tracking identifiers, fingerprinting, and other covert techniques — once privacy-conscious alternatives are in place. Since then, Google has been working on new technologies for the past few years and more recently released trials in Chrome for developers to test.

Citing “consistent feedback” from partners, Google is “expanding the testing windows for the Privacy Sandbox APIs before we disable third-party cookies in Chrome,” with that phase out now set to begin in the second hand of 2024.

The most consistent feedback we’ve received is the need for more time to evaluate and test the new Privacy Sandbox technologies before deprecating third-party cookies in Chrome. This feedback aligns with our commitment to the CMA to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox provides effective, privacy-preserving technologies and the industry has sufficient time to adopt these new solutions.

In the short-term, “Privacy Sandbox trials will expand to millions of users globally” in August as Google “gradually increase[s] the trial population throughout the rest of the year and into 2023.”

Before users are added into the trials, they will be shown a prompt giving them the option to manage their participation. As the web community tests these APIs, we’ll continue to listen and respond to feedback.

The Privacy Sandbox APIs will launch and be generally available in Chrome in Q3 of 2023 after which the aforementioned phase out will begin. Updated timelines will soon be available here.

More on Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: