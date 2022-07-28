Classic RTS Command & Conquer Remastered now available on GeForce NOW [Video]

The classic RTS genre is full of hits and one such title — Command & Conquer Remastered — is now fully playable in the cloud and in glorious 4K courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

NVIDIA listened to requests for more classic titles and so now you can enjoy one of the 90s most popular gaming series across your PC, Chromebook, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. It’s always neat seeing just how far gaming has come but the beauty of PC gaming is that you can play classic titles of yesteryear.

Back in the early days of PC gaming real-time strategy (RTS) games were all the rage. It’s true that they really don’t make them like they used to and Command & Conquer Remastered showcases that with aplomb. What’s more, with a huge graphical overhaul and with super simple controls, it’s a breath of fresh air when game control schemes sometimes feel like they need a manual to decipher.

Command & Conquer Remastered is great for quick blasts, it’s fun to play, and a dream when running at 120fps and at 1440p resolution. This is a game from 1995, reimagined, reinvigorated, and with all expansions available right out of the gate. It’s a perfect addition to GeForce NOW, especially at a time when RTS titles are harder to find.

If you grew up playing Command & Conquer, being able to play this remastered title at 120fps right from your smartphone is not only a huge nostalgia trip, it’s one of the best ways to play on the go. Now you no longer need to lug around a keyboard and mouse to enjoy which is the beauty of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

True high-end gaming wherever you play is available with the paid RTX 3080 plan. This lets you access all of your PC games via NVIDIA GeForce NOW at 1440p up to 120fps or 4K UHD at 60fps with the all-important ray-tracing enabled for $19.99 per month. A whole mountain of games can be enjoyed at their highest fidelity and we highly recommend trying out Guardians of the Galaxy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Hitman III for graphics, unlike anything you’ve seen before on console or mobile.

With over 1,200 titles now fully playable in the cloud with GeForce NOW, you’re not limited to any single device to play games like Command & Conquer Remastered. Don’t just take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com, and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week, be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

