Google Duo app update brings Meet icon and name, rollout underway

Abner Li

- Aug. 3rd 2022 8:00 am PT

In recent days, the Meet merger widely rolled out to Google Duo for Android and iOS. Google is now readying to start the next phase where the Meet icon and name replaces Duo’s following a mobile app update.

The Google Duo icon (from 2016) with a white video camera inside the blue, teardrop-shaped container is going away. It will be replaced by a boxy, four-colored camera, while the name goes from “Duo” to “Meet.”

A notification will explain the change further, with users getting access to “both video calling and meeting capabilities.” The latter requires you to sign-in with a Google Account (not just a phone number). 

Video calling capabilities are still available in the updated Duo app on mobile devices at no cost. Conversation history, contacts, and messages remain.

Google Duo Meet icon

These Duo-to-Meet icon updates on Android and iOS start today and will be completed by September, with the Google Play and App Store listings also changing. It comes as the original Google Meet app has been updated to “Meet (original)” with a green icon in recent days. This legacy client will eventually go away, though functionality will remain in the Gmail tab.

Throughout this process users can continue using Meet (original) to join and schedule meetings, but we recommend using the updated Google Meet app to get combined video meeting and calling features all in one place. 

At the same time, Google Meet branding is coming to duo.google.com, but there are no changes to calling capabilities or functionality yet. In the next few months, the web app will redirect to meet.google.com/calling.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com