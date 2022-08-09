Deals: Google Nest Mini hits $30, refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 $250, Wyze Cam Pan $40, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Google Nest Mini at $30 and a collection of other Nest smart home gear. That’s alongside Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 at $250 and a chance to score the popular Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Mini returns to $30

B&H is now offering another chance to score the summer’s best prices on Google smart speakers, displays, and video doorbells. Headlining this time around is the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $30. Down from $50, this is matching the best price of the year first set in June and is still one of the first chances to save in 2022.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Nest smart speakers on sale:

Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 hits $250

Amazon is now offering the just-refreshed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $250. Down from its usual $350 price tag, this is a new all-time low as well as the very first price cut since launching earlier in the month.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve; everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change, however, for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Wyze’s Cam Pan v2 drops to $40

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $40. Normally going for $50, this is the second discount we’ve seen to return this camera to its all-time low price. Here you’ll get a camera that is motorized to provide 360 degrees of pan and tilt control plus zoom with the 1080p video feed streaming to your phone using the Wyze app.

The camera can even detect motion and track it while notifying you that it has detected something. Two-way audio means you can talk with people on the other side of the camera from anywhere – this model also features color night vision and Alexa and Assistant integration to boot. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

