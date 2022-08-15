Deals: Pixel 6/Pro on sale from $499, Samsung Galaxy S22+ $200 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Pixel 6 at $499. That’s alongside a chance to save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ and the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Mesh System at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 6 returns to $499, alongside $250 off Pixel 6 Pro

Amazon is now discounting two of Google’s latest smartphones, with the unlocked Pixel 6 5G 128GB leading the way at $499. Down from the usual $599 price tag you’d more typically pay, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the Prime Day price from last month in order to mark a return to the all-time low.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s two latest flagship handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back, completing the handset. In our long-term hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22+, now $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $800 in several styles. Arriving with $200 in savings attached, today’s offer is down from its usual $1,000 going rate. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and sitting at $850 from its $1,050 price tag, also matching the second-best discount to date.

Delivering more of a midrange experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review.

Refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System hits $150

Amazon is now discounting the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System to $150. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings; matches our previous mention, which was the first discount of the year; and comes within $1 of the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday festivities. Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant kit for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

