Android 13’s AR and real-life statues are a real ‘Swingin Party’

Abner Li

- Aug. 16th 2022 1:17 am PT

Android 13 statue
0

While Android releases are no longer named after desserts, Google continues to mark each major update with a “number” statue. The Android 13 statue – both the AR version and the real thing – is notable for also doubling as a swing.

Like with 11 and 12, Google – for the AOSP and Pixel launch – yesterday released an Android 13 AR statue. You can play with the model on the web, while there’s a “View in 3D” button on Android devices that support ARCore.

Google’s theme for the Android 13 statue is a swing where the blue top bar that metal chains extend from is the “1” and the green bench is a sideways “3.” That top piece, which is home to the Android head, has “thirteen” written in 13 languages, including in 4-bit binary (1101). 

You can see that detail on both the AR model and the real-life statue in Mountain View, California, which is not accessible to the public compared to the dessert statues.

Android 13 statue
Android 13 statue

That appears to be this year’s easter egg. Android 11’s had a recipe for red velvet cake (RVC), while Android 12 offered various Material You snow cone flavors. Something tiramisu-related today would have also been a nice touch.

As a “pro tip,” Google says to “Shrink the statue down to make a stylish desk topper” that would make a fantastic Newton’s Cradle-esque toy! This year’s model is definitely the most inspired and not just a number.

Note: “Swingin Party” by The Replacements, as well as Lorde’s cover.

More on Android 13:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Android 13

Android 13

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com