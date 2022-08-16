Android 13’s AR and real-life statues are a real ‘Swingin Party’

While Android releases are no longer named after desserts, Google continues to mark each major update with a “number” statue. The Android 13 statue – both the AR version and the real thing – is notable for also doubling as a swing.
Like with 11 and 12, Google – for the AOSP and Pixel launch – yesterday released an Android 13 AR statue. You can play with the model on the web, while there’s a “View in 3D” button on Android devices that support ARCore.
Google’s theme for the Android 13 statue is a swing where the blue top bar that metal chains extend from is the “1” and the green bench is a sideways “3.” That top piece, which is home to the Android head, has “thirteen” written in 13 languages, including in 4-bit binary (1101).
You can see that detail on both the AR model and the real-life statue in Mountain View, California, which is not accessible to the public compared to the dessert statues.
That appears to be this year’s easter egg. Android 11’s had a recipe for red velvet cake (RVC), while Android 12 offered various Material You snow cone flavors. Something tiramisu-related today would have also been a nice touch.
As a “pro tip,” Google says to “Shrink the statue down to make a stylish desk topper” that would make a fantastic Newton’s Cradle-esque toy! This year’s model is definitely the most inspired and not just a number.
Note: “Swingin Party” by The Replacements, as well as Lorde’s cover.
