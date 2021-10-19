How to check out Google’s Android 12 ‘Snow Cone’ 3D statue

- Oct. 19th 2021 4:08 pm PT

0

While Android releases don’t carry a public dessert name any longer, they do have an internal codename that keeps up the tradition. This year’s release is “Snow Cone,” and Google has just released its usual statue for Android 12 alongside the platform’s rollout today on Pixel phones.

Utilizing ARCore on compatible devices, Google’s Android 12 statue is a 3D object you can place in your home, yard, or anywhere else. It’s an interactive object that’s just the number 12 with an Android head up on top of the 1 and a melting snow cone on top of the 2.

The design is almost identical to the AR statue Google released for Android 11, and just like on last year’s version, the little Android head is also partially animated.

You can access the Android 12 statue here.

On the back of the statue, Google lists out “Today’s Flavors” which, cleverly, spells out “Material You.”

  • Mango
  • Apple
  • Tangerine
  • Egg Custard
  • Rootbeer
  • Irish Cream
  • Apricot
  • Lychee
  • Yuzu
  • Orange
  • Ube

Neat!

More on Android 12:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Android 12

Android 12
ARCore

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones