[Update: Removed for repair] Google removes popular Android statues from Mountain View HQ

While Google has effectively dropped the public-facing dessert names for Android builds, in years prior a new themed statue would appear outside the Mountain View base to coincide with a new software release. It seems that in recent days, Google has removed all of the Android dessert-themed statues from the tech giant’s headquarters.

[Update 03/22]: A source close to Android Authority has provided an answer to the question of where the lawn ornaments have disappeared to – and, yes, they still exist.

“We removed the Android lawn statues from their prior location due to Google’s planned redevelopment of the Landings site in Mountain View,” the unnamed source told Android Authority. Further adding that: “The statues are being repaired and held in storage until they find a new home in our Mountain View campus.”

The report also suggests that “several statues” have been relocated with Google planning to display the remaining statues around the Mountain View campus in the future. Let’s hope they get a little extra TLC before reappearing in the not-too-distant future.

According to the Google Maps location reviews spotted by Android Authority notes left by visitors to the home of Google are seeing that some 18 statues have been removed from outside the Google Visitor Center at the Mountain View campus. It’s not clear where they have been moved to, but it is assumed that Google has approved the removal. “It’s a barren wasteland. All statues have been removed – just a dirt patch,” is one such review.

Some reviews even mention “poor maintenance” with images showing some tatty Android statues with limbs missing and plenty of taped-off exhibits. That is understandable given that some of the statues are now reaching a decade old. This has happened recently as you can see from the most recent Street View images showing an empty lot today versus a full lot just a few days ago.

Of course, over the past couple of years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way in which many work. Google mandated a work from home protocol before confirming that employees will return to the in-person working arrangements from April. The removal of the popular Android statues could be for a simple reason such as cleaning while employees are off-campus, therefore, making access easier and lowering any associated safety concerns/procedures.

What’s also interesting is that since Android 11, Google has offered virtual statues powered by AR, with Android 10 being the last physical rendition. Maybe without a dessert element, large numbered statues are not exactly as visually appealing or exciting to all but the most diehard fan or employee. That said, we’d wager that this might be a temporary measure that could be remedied at some point soon. At least until they return, you can enjoy the Android 12 statue from the comfort of your own home right here.

03/21: Updated to correctly note the location of Android statues outside the Google Visitor Center rather than the original Building 44 location.

