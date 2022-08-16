Android 13 will automatically clear your clipboard after about an hour

Ben Schoon

- Aug. 16th 2022 6:15 am PT

android 13 google pixel
0

Android 13 is finally here and rolling out to Pixel phones, but it’s not exactly a major update. One change you might notice after installing Android 13, though, is that your clipboard is empty after a certain period of time.

Starting with Android 13, the system clipboard will clear itself after a “certain period of time.” Google explained in a blog post that this is designed to be a privacy feature, lessening the chances that apps might potentially access private data.

Prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

This change comes after Android 12’s notifications that let users know when apps access the clipboard.

But how long does your clipboard keep its contents? Our Dylan Roussel did some digging and found that it takes an hour for the clipboard to automatically clear in Android 13 – 3,600,000ms, to be specific. That’s the default behavior, anyway.

There are certainly scenarios where that might become a bit frustrating, but on the whole, it seems like a good trade-off for privacy.

Google also shows a brief animation on its website that lines up with this one-hour timeline.

Notably, too, Gboard automatically clears its clipboard after a certain period of time as well, probably to achieve the same privacy goal. But in Android 13, this automatic clearing will happen regardless of which keyboard you use.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Android 13:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 13

Android 13

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones