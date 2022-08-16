Google Meet now shows much background noise is being removed

A small update to the Google Meet UI will help indicate how much noise cancellation is active and how loud your background environment is.

Google can remove typing, construction sounds, background chatter, and other noises that aren’t your voice to “make video calls more productive by reducing distractions.”

An expanding or contracting ring around Google Meet’s blue voice indicator is now used to show “how much noise is being removed.” When noise cancellation is enabled, there are three possible states:

If you don’t see the voice indicator, no audio (voice or noise) is coming from you. A burst of noise is being filtered out while you speak, and other participants will only hear your voice. This visual cue is triggered at most once per meeting: Left Noise is being filtered out on a continuous basis while you speak, and other participants will only hear your voice. The noise level is reflected by the ring size: Right

This visual indicator is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks for:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Workspace Individual customers.

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

