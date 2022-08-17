Airbnb blasts test notification to Android phones around the world by accident

Ben Schoon

- Aug. 17th 2022 7:29 am PT

airbnb test notification
0

If you woke up this morning to a weird “test” notification from Airbnb, you’re not alone…

In the early morning hours of August 17, the Airbnb app for Android sent a “test” notification to users who had the app installed. The notification itself simply read “test dev,” and served no actual purpose. In fact, clicking on the notification simply opens up the Airbnb app on its homepage.

From the looks of it, the notification was sent widely, to everyone who had the Airbnb app installed on Android around the world.

What happened here?

Most likely, it was a simple mistake. Many have speculated that a developer accidentally used the wrong credentials when testing something in the app, sending this notification to the production version of the app. It seems like a fully plausible theory and, hey, at least the “test” clearly worked!

If you’re just waking up to this notification on your phone, have a laugh and move on. It’s a funny mistake, but one that won’t cause any issues at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Airbnb today just announced new tools for its rentals that will help identify users who are at high risk of throwing parties in the rentals, and causing a headache for hosts. The new tools will automatically push these users towards rooms or hotels, where a host is more likely to be nearby, rather than private homes. 9to5Mac has the full report.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Airbnb

Airbnb

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones