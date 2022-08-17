Airbnb blasts test notification to Android phones around the world by accident

If you woke up this morning to a weird “test” notification from Airbnb, you’re not alone…

In the early morning hours of August 17, the Airbnb app for Android sent a “test” notification to users who had the app installed. The notification itself simply read “test dev,” and served no actual purpose. In fact, clicking on the notification simply opens up the Airbnb app on its homepage.

From the looks of it, the notification was sent widely, to everyone who had the Airbnb app installed on Android around the world.

What happened here?

Most likely, it was a simple mistake. Many have speculated that a developer accidentally used the wrong credentials when testing something in the app, sending this notification to the production version of the app. It seems like a fully plausible theory and, hey, at least the “test” clearly worked!

If you’re just waking up to this notification on your phone, have a laugh and move on. It’s a funny mistake, but one that won’t cause any issues at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Airbnb today just announced new tools for its rentals that will help identify users who are at high risk of throwing parties in the rentals, and causing a headache for hosts. The new tools will automatically push these users towards rooms or hotels, where a host is more likely to be nearby, rather than private homes. 9to5Mac has the full report.

