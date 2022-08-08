Report: Google TV adding Nest Audio support soon, Fitbit/Wear OS and smart home integration later

Google TV has been on the market for almost two years at this point but has seen only a few major features added in that time. Now, just days after we reported on free live TV channels coming to Google TV, a new report reveals Google’s plans to bring Nest Audio support and integration with Fitbit and Wear OS to the platform.

Protocol reports that Google has plans to bolster Android TV and Google TV over the next couple of years with better support for the company’s other products and services. The news comes from a closed-door event with partners from last month where Google reportedly explained its “Better Together” efforts with Android devices, including TVs.

First on the list appears to be support for streaming audio from Google TV devices to Nest Audio speakers.

Support for using the Nest Audio as a wireless speaker for the Chromecast with Google TV was first expected back in 2020, thanks to a bit of unused advertising from Google itself. The company later confirmed that this functionality was planned, but two years later it has yet to arrive. According to today’s report, Google does plan to finally debut this functionality “in the coming months.” Support will also apparently extend to speakers from third-party brands.

Along with that, Fast Pair – which Google first announced early this year – is still in the works. The feature is apparently expected for “later this year or early next year,” according to this report.

Google first announced Fast Pair for Android TV in early 2022

Further out, though, Google apparently wants to tie Android TV and Google TV to wearables, with some integration between the big-screen platform and both Fitbit and Wear OS on the way. This will apparently take the form of interactive video workouts where fitness data such as calories burned, heart rate, and other data can appear on the TV – Apple and Samsung offer similar features, but Google is a few years behind when it comes to fitness tracking through smartwatches.

Fitbit and Wear OS integration with Google TV is apparently set to arrive in 2023 at the earliest. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit integration, is set to arrive this fall.

By 2024, Google wants to bring better support for its smart home efforts on the TV. This apparently includes accessing security cameras and smart home controls “without interrupting [the] movie-viewing experience.” We first got a hint of what Google intended on this from an unused bit of marketing that was leaked prior to the new Chromecast in 2020.

This image was leaked prior to Google TV’s formal launch

