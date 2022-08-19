Pixel 7 and 7 Pro get early hands-on, comparison to Pixel 6 series [Video]

Besides our status update on face unlock, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are seeing an early hands-on today that provides our first very good look at the hardware, and how it compares to the previous generation.

This hands-on comes from Unbox Therapy, who managed to get prototypes of both phones in the Obsidian color. Since May at I/O 2022, Google has only released a handful of shots and short videos of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

On the bootloader screen, we see that the Pixel 7 (code-named Panther) has 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. As we speculated on Tuesday after the FCC filings, GVU6C is the Pixel 7, specifically the Sub-6 model.

Like last year’s phones, the Pixel 7 Pro (Cheetah, model GE2AE with mmWave) goes to 12GB of RAM, while the particular unit in the video has 256GB of storage. The “Product revision” for both are listed as “EVT1.1” or engineering verification test, thus suggesting hardware from the early development process though slightly later.

We next see the phones side by side and how the Pixel 6 is taller than the Pixel 7, which has slimmer minimal bezels. The Pixel 6 is 74.92mm wide (when measured with calipers) and weighs 205 grams versus 73.20mm on the 7 and 195 grams.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s body is 8.82mm thick and at the camera bump is 11.50mm, versus 9.02mm on the 6 Pro and 11.50mm again. The width goes from 75.89mm on the old one to 76.68 on the new one. In terms of weight, they’re very similar at 209 grams on the 7 Pro and 208 grams on the older model, though this is not the final hardware.





