Jackbox Party Pack 9 is coming to Google Stadia

Aug. 21st 2022

Google Stadia is picking up another new title from the Jackbox catalog, with the latest edition of the game, Jackbox Party Pack 9, confirmed to arrive on the platform.

On its website this week, Jackbox Games officially confirmed that Party Pack 9 would be coming to Stadia this Fall. The mentioned was first spotted on the r/Stadia subreddit. Along with Stadia, the game will also be headed to Amazon Luna’s Jackbox subscription channel.

Coming this fall to the platforms below and also to Apple TV/iPad, Mac App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as Jackbox joined Stadia earlier year with Party Pack 6, 7, and 8. Still, it’s nice to see the game arrive, as it’s become increasingly common that sequels to games already on Stadia – such as the NBA 2K franchise, Madden 23, and others come to mind – just haven’t been coming to Google’s platform.

It’s also a great option for those looking to play Jackbox remotely. While screen sharing over platforms such as Zoom or Discord have been common with Jackbox, especially over the pandemic, Stadia’s new Party Stream feature offers an even easier way to share the game with others, as Google demonstrated last week with one of the games already available.

Jackbox Party Pack 9 will include five new games when it arrives on Google Stadia and other platforms. The new list includes the fourth installment of the franchise’s excellent Figgbage game, as well as Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory, and Roomerang.

There is no set release date for Party Pack 9 at this time.

