Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro see first discount to $175, Pixel 6a $399, Pixel Stand 2 $59, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the very first discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro at $175. That’s alongside the new Pixel 6a smartphone at $399, following its second ever cash price cut and a chance to save on the companion Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel Buds Pro see first discount to $175

On top of all the other notable Google discounts that went live over the weekend, Amazon is now back with an even more rare chance to save. Right now, the all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for the very first time at $175 in two styles. Normally you’d pay $200, but today’s offer delivers $25 in savings alongside a new all-time low.

Google’s earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. There are 11 hours of playback, and the companion Qi-enabled charging case delivers an extra 20 hours of listening, which you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Google’s all-new Pixel 6a receives second cash discount at low of $399

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Smartphone for $399 in several colors. Normally fetching $449, this is only the second cash discount to date on the recently released handset that just hit the scene last month. It’s now $50 off and marking a return to the all-time low, too.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen returns to all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for $59. Now on sale for one of the very first times, today’s discount delivers the same $20 in savings we saw back on Prime Day from its usual $79 price tag. This is matching the all-time low for only the second time as well.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues as the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power, which can go toward fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

