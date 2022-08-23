Fitbit announces August 24 unveiling for Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches

Somewhat surprisingly and out of the blue, Fitbit has announced an August 24 launch event where we’ll likely see the Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches.

The launch event for the new hardware was shared by the official Fitbit Twitter account alongside a couple of teaser images of the new hardware. Recently leaked images and high-quality renders of the new Sense, Versa, and Inspire fitness band show familiar footprints and designs with a few tweaks to the side buttons, bezels, and more.

Those renders gave a glimpse at the Fitbit Sense 2 in “Gold,” “Graphite,” and “Platinum” colors. We’re also expecting pale blue, black, and light gray bands but Fitbit is expected to offer far more options for bands. Unfortunately, those previous renders only showcased the Versa 4 in two colors – “Graphite” and “Rose.” The Fitbit Inspire 3 is yet another basic fitness band offering that will come with a color display per those aforementioned renders.

A recent teardown of the Fitbit app has also hinted that we’re likely to see Google Wallet support for the first time on a wearable from the firm. Given that Fitbit is now Google-owned, this makes sense and we’re hoping to learn more once the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have been officially unveiled.

It’s unclear just how the Sense and Versa will be positioned given that Google is set to unveil a Wear OS-powered smartwatch in the next few months. On top of that, Fitbit tracking support and more is coming to the Pixel Watch when it is eventually released. We’ll just have to wait and see what is in store for this official launch event.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: